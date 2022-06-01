Spotlight on Rizal Province in Robinsons Land ARTablado ‘Sangkutsa Ikalawang Yugto’ show

There is something about a town, a city, or a particular piece of land that can make those who are receptive to inspiration live and breathe art.

Such is the role of the Province of Rizal as the cradle of Philippine art, a haven for artists—with culture-driven areas such as Antipolo, Tanay, and Angono (which is touted as the country’s art capital), as well as its lakeshore towns by the lip of Laguna Lake and luscious mountain ranges that are simply waiting to be captured on canvas.

Thus it is fitting that Robinsons Land ARTablado, which was established in Robinsons Galleria’s branch in 2020, puts up a base near the artistic source: Robinsons Place Antipolo. This makes the mall an ideal venue for Rizal-based artists, especially the young, up and coming ones who need a stage, a platform, a venue to share each of their talent, vision and fresh take on artistic expression. This is an extension of Robinsons Land’s mission of bringing art closer to Filipinos.

For its inaugural show, Robinsons Land ARTablado in Robinsons Place Antipolo presents “Sangkutsa: Ikalawang Yugto,” on view until June 15.

After their successful run in ARTablado Robinsons Galleria with the “Sangkutsa” group exhibition from April 1 to 13, the members of Sining Rizal focus on the lifestyle and the cultural drive of people from the province of Rizal. The participating artists are: Bong Anore, Rey Punelas, Oiet Aramil, Jovito Andres, Berny Supsupin, Totong Francisco, Charlie Val, Jan Michael Ong, Ambhet Lugtu, Reggie Lim, Onak Limayo, Gerry Marasigan, Ding Jovellano, Jonalyn Montero, Jun Tiongco, Roger Fulgado, Bello Pasa Jr., Roland delos Santos and Omer delos Santos.

What can art collectors expect from the “Sangkutsa” sequel? Well, the same commitment to craft, handling of material and, most importantly, to the creative and artistic legacy of Rizal Province itself. And something even more delectable.

Sining Rizal member Bong Anore says group exhibitions can sometimes be “a mashup of ideas from different sources and various influences.” But “Sangkutsa” is all about different, distinctive artistic ingredients coming together and creating an entirely new visual menu, something to be sampled in preparation for experiencing the much tastier oeuvre of each artist. What Anore calls, “a deep peek into each one’s innate aesthetics and ingenuity”—grounded by the place where the artist originated, but which also allows the artist to soar.

“Sangkutsa Ikalawang Yugto” is part of ARTablado’s “Rizal Series,” which runs until November. Other group exhibitions include: Bigkis Singing Binangonan from June 16 to 30; Grupo Sining Angono from July 1 to 15; Taytay Artists from July 16 to 30; Tanay Artists from Aug. 1 to 15; Brando Limon Bati and Adler Llagas (two-man show) from Aug. 16 to 31; Angono Ateliers Association from Sept. 1 to 15.

Robinsons Land ARTablado is at the Upper Ground Floor, North Wing, Robinsons Place Antipolo.

ARTablado, a portmanteau of “art” and “entablado” is Robinsons Land’s very own stage in showcasing Filipino ingenuity and creativity. This platform allows emerging artists to freely express themselves through art and paves the way to greater recognition of their talent and hard work.