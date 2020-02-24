Sports Media kasama sa HoF Review Committee

BUBUO ang Philippine Sports Hall of Fame ng isang Review Committee na kinabibila­ngang ng mga piling­ sports media practitioner upang makatulong nito sa pagrerebisa at pag-evaluate sa mga inaasahang nominasyon para sa ikaapat na enshrinement ng Pilipinong Hall of Famer sa Nobyembre.

Base sa R.A. No. 8757 na kilala rin bilang PSHOF Act, ­tanging ang Screening Committee na binubuo mismo ng PSC Chairman, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President, Games and Amusement Board (GAB) Chairman, dalawang miyembro mula sa POC accredited NSA at dalawang miyembro mula sa private sector ang siyang makakapili sa mga susunod na inductee.

“It is for this reason that the PSC, for the longest time, has been seeking the help of our partners from the sports media in the evaluation process of the Hall of Fame. We recognize their knowledge of the history of our country’s sports legends,” sabi ni PSC chairman William Ramirez.

Ang pagbubuo ng review committee ay unang isinagawa noong panahon ni dating PSC chairman Harry Angping noong 2010. (Lito Oredo)