Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Speaker Velasco tumaya kay Mayor Sara

News
By Abante News Online
0 2

Sa gitna ng ayaw sa loob ng PDP-Laban tumaya na ang vice president nito na si Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco kay Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio kung tatakbo ito sa pagka-pangulo sa susunod na taon.

“I will support her (Duterte-Carpio) all the way,” sabi ni Velasco.

Related Posts

Duterte ‘di gagayahin si Zamora sa booster shot

NCR Plus regular GCQ hanggang Hulyo 31

SC pinagtibay pagsibak ng Ombudsman sa ex-CHR commissioner

Nagbabanggaan sa PDP-Laban ang paksyon ni Sen. Manny Pacquiao at Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi. May mga miyembro ang PDP-Laban na nais na si Pacquiao ang suportahan ng partido sa presidential election.

“I’ve said in the past, both in public and in private, that Mayor Inday Sara is very qualified to be the country’s next president. She can unify us and lead us forward,” dagdag pa ni Velasco. (Billy Begas)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Digong wa epek kahit lumutang sa PDP assembly – Koko

Mga Pfizer bakuna napanis sa Festival Mall

Balik-coding wala pa sa radar ng MMDA

1 of 2,023