Speaker Velasco tumaya kay Mayor Sara

Sa gitna ng ayaw sa loob ng PDP-Laban tumaya na ang vice president nito na si Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco kay Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio kung tatakbo ito sa pagka-pangulo sa susunod na taon.

“I will support her (Duterte-Carpio) all the way,” sabi ni Velasco.

Nagbabanggaan sa PDP-Laban ang paksyon ni Sen. Manny Pacquiao at Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi. May mga miyembro ang PDP-Laban na nais na si Pacquiao ang suportahan ng partido sa presidential election.

“I’ve said in the past, both in public and in private, that Mayor Inday Sara is very qualified to be the country’s next president. She can unify us and lead us forward,” dagdag pa ni Velasco. (Billy Begas)