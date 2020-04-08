Sotto sa DSWD, DOLE: Ayusin ang pagbibigay ng cash aid

Nanawagan si Senate President Vicente Sotto III sa pamahalaan na ayusing mabuti ang pamamamahagi ng emergency cash subsidy sa mga pamilyang labis na naapektuhan ng Luzon-wide enhance community quarantine bunsod ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ayon kay Sotto, maraming makikinabang sa tulong na ito mula sa gobyerno kung bibigyan lamang ng tamang impormasyon ng kabuuang bilang ng pamilyan sa bansa, ang kanilang source of income at iba pang mahahalagang datos.

Maari namang makipag-ugnayan sa isa’t isa ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DWSD), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), at local government units (LGUs) para sa isang maayos na data base.

“Government assistance should cover all those who are affected by the lockdown. Government should strive to help everyone whose sources of income and livelihood have been crippled by the pandemic,” sabi ni Sotto.

“Even the middle-income needs help. Nawalan din naman sila ng pagkakitaan, nabawasan din ang kanilang source of income,” dagdag pa nito.

Ayon pa sa Senate President, maari naman palawakin pa ang coverage ng relief assistance, kabilang ang formal at middle income workers kung saan naapektuhan din ang kita matapos mahinto ang trabaho dahil sa lockdown.

Aniya, may lang medium and small-medium enterprise (MSMEs) na rin ang nagpatupad ng salary adjustment habang nanatiling naka-lockdown ang buong Luzon.

“I totally agree that we should help the poor deal with the current situation. But we should also provide assistance to the other sectors of our society,” ani Sotto.

“They, too, are also experiencing difficulties because of the work stoppage in all industries. Government should also extend a helping hand to them,” wika pa nito.

Hinikayat din nito ang mga lider ng pamahalaan na makipag-ugyana sa mga private business na nagdo-donate ng pagkain at iba pang tulong sa gitna ng COVID-19 health crisis.

Nangangamba pa si Sotto sa posibleng duplication sa pamimigay ng cash at food pack ng gobyerno at pribadong sekator.

“All workers and families who are experiencing difficulties because of the lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic are equally entitled to public and private assistance,” ani Sotto.

“There should be no social discrimination at this time because everyone, each Filipino, need help,” diin pa nito. (Dindo Matining)