Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Sotto pasisikatin G League sa ‘Pinas

Sports
By Abante News Online
Kai ‘magpapatigas’ para ‘di mabugbog
0 16

INAASAHANG mas magiging exciting sa mga Pinoy ang bagong NBA season dahil maglalaro sa G League si Kai Sotto.

Ayon kay NBA deputy commissioner Mar Tatum, “we see incredible excitement in the Philippines as a result of Kai Sotto’s involvement with Team Ignite.”

Punto pa nito, ang pag-usbong ng 7-foot-2 big man at iba pang cagers mula sa iba’t ibang bansa ay makabuluhan sa development ng liga.

Related Posts

Kalei patakam pa more

PSC pipiliting maging epektibo bubble training

Webb: Player ngayon palakihan ng wankata

SM food to go Banner Ad

“Players like Kai Sotto, who grew up in our Jr. NBA program and is now playing in our Team Ignite in the G League – that will, to answer your question about do we see more development of players coming from around the rest of the world, the short answer is absolutely,” paliwanag ni Tatum.

Samantala, lumalabo naman ang pagkakataon ni Sotto na drumibol sa Gilas Pilipinas para sa 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers sa darating na Pebrero.

Magsisimula ang training camp ng G League sa Enero 21 sa Atlanta, regular season sa Pebrero 8 habang mag-uumpisa ang playoffs sa Marso 8. (JAToralba)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Dizon: PBA Bubble mataas ang grado

Durant dinurog Golden State

Parks lagare kahit holday

1 of 692