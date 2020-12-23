Sotto pasisikatin G League sa ‘Pinas

INAASAHANG mas magiging exciting sa mga Pinoy ang bagong NBA season dahil maglalaro sa G League si Kai Sotto.

Ayon kay NBA deputy commissioner Mar Tatum, “we see incredible excitement in the Philippines as a result of Kai Sotto’s involvement with Team Ignite.”

Punto pa nito, ang pag-usbong ng 7-foot-2 big man at iba pang cagers mula sa iba’t ibang bansa ay makabuluhan sa development ng liga.

“Players like Kai Sotto, who grew up in our Jr. NBA program and is now playing in our Team Ignite in the G League – that will, to answer your question about do we see more development of players coming from around the rest of the world, the short answer is absolutely,” paliwanag ni Tatum.

Samantala, lumalabo naman ang pagkakataon ni Sotto na drumibol sa Gilas Pilipinas para sa 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers sa darating na Pebrero.

Magsisimula ang training camp ng G League sa Enero 21 sa Atlanta, regular season sa Pebrero 8 habang mag-uumpisa ang playoffs sa Marso 8. (JAToralba)