Sotto nakakuha ng ‘super agent’

LALONG lumilinis at nagiging malinaw ang daan ni Kai Sotto patungo sa NBA.

Una, nakatda itong maglaro sa G-League, kasunod naman ang pagkakaroon ng tinaguriang ‘super agent’ na si Aaron Goodwin.

Sa eksklusibong panayam ng Spin.ph, inanunsiyo ng East West Private (EWP) ang balitang ito.

“From the time Kai first arrived in the U.S. last April, we already knew that AG would be a perfect fit. We trust AG implicitly and look forward to a long lasting relationship,” ayon kay Patty Scott.

“I am excited,” sabi naman ni Goodwin sa Spin.ph.

“Kai has all the tools unique for his size. He reminds me so much of Toni Kukoc. He plays inside-out, can pass, run the floor, and shoot 3s. If he plays center he can really revolutionize the position.” (Abante Sports)