Sotto kontra sa RFID

Mariing kinontra ni Senate President Vicente `Tito’ Sotto III ang implementasyon ng cashless toll collection system sa mga expressway.

“RFID (radio frequency identification) to all is really a bad idea! Silly, to say the least!” pahayag ni Sotto sa kanyang tweet.

Ayon kay Sotto, dapat pinaghandaan munang mabuti ang cashless payment scheme na ito bago ipinatupad.

“They should have prepared for it before they implemented the proposal. I drive my car daily. I know the experiences encountered daily,” sabi ni Sotto sa kanyang text message sa mga reporter.

Ginawa ni Sotto ang pahayag kasunod nang aberya at matinding trapik na nararanasan ng mga motorista sa pagpapatupad ng mandatory cashless payment scheme sa mga expressway.

Ipatatawag ng Senado si Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade kaugnay ng palpak na implementasyon ng cashless payment sa mga tollway na nagsimula noong Disyembre 1.

Ang DOTr ang nag-utos na ipatupad na ang buong implementasyon ng cashless toll system sa mga expressway at lahat ng pangunahin toll road sa layuning mabawasan ang physical contact para iwas hawa sa COVID-19. (Dindo Matining)