Sotto impresibo binyag sa 36ers

AGAD nagpakitang gilas si Kai Zacahary Sotto para sa Adelaide 36ers sa trinabahong pitong puntos, limang rebound at tig-isang assist at block para manaig ang team via overtime kontra Cairns Taipan, 91-87, sa Australia’s 44t h National Basketball League (NBL) Blitz preseason game sa MyState Bank Arena sa Tasmania, Australia Linggo ng hapon.

“He has such a great upside even though I know he’s still yung and as an 19-year-old kid there will be some adjustment for him to play against men in the NBL, but I’m so excited by his ability to already make an impact,” pahayag 36ers ni Carl Thomas ‘C.J.’ Buton Jr. sa 7foot-3 Pinoy cage phenom.

“I cant see why he won’t be able to make his mark this season and like Mo King, they both have aspirations for bigger and better things.”

Nagbida si Daniel Johnson sa Adelaide na kumamada ng 33-marker, 8-rebound, at 3-assist, habang nagbakas si Tad Dulfemeier ng 14-pt., 5-reb. at 3-steal.

Tangan ng 36ers ang lead sa 76-72 sa layup nina Sotto, 27 segundo ang natitira sa regulation play. Pero tinabla ni Stephen Zimmerman ang Taipans sa 79-all sa para sa OT, na kinontrol ng winning team Adelaide.

Sunod sa 36ers ang Perth Wildcasts sa Nobyembre 16, Martes,sa parehas na venue.

Magbubukas naman ang regular season simula ng 36ers ang Perth Wildcats sa pagtutuos sa RAC Arena sa December 3. (Janiel Abby Toralba)