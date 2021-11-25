Sotto Disyembre na balik sa 36ers

IBINAHAGI ni Adelaide 36ers coach Calvin Thomas ‘CJ’ Bruton na malabo na para sa Australia’s 44th National Basketball League (NBL) 2021 Blitz preseason tourney si Kai Zachary Sotto.

Ayon, tinitiyak ng koponan na magiging handa buong pursyento ang 19-year-old, 7-foot-2 Pinoy cage phenom para sa 2021-22 regular season na ng liga na magsisimulang dumribol sa Disyembre 3.

“Right now, I don’t think we will see him anymore between now and our first game (in the regular season),” saad Huwebes ng American/Australian mentor sa media availability kasama ang TAP DMV.

“It’s more of just managing him and making sure he’s healthy and able to do everything and get to cross the line of ticking all the boxes that we want every player on our roster to do and make sure everyone’s healthy. Managing everyone is important for us,” dagdag pa ni Bruton.

Huling lumaro si Sotto noong Nobyembre 14 sa preseason game opening ng 36ers kontra Cairns Taipa kung saan wagi ang Adelaide sa overtime 91-87. Pumoste ang Las Piñas dribbler ng pitong puntos, limang rebound at tig-isang assist at block.

Hindi na drumibol pa si Sotto sa NBL Blitz sa laban ng koponan kotra Perth Wildcats at Tasmania JackJumpers.

May dalawa pang preseason game ang team ngayong Biyernes laban sa Perth Wildcats at sa Linggo kontra sa Brisbane Bullets. (Janiel Abby Toralba)