Sotto binatikos sa pagpapabura ng Pepsi Paloma story

PINUKOL ng mga batikos ng mga netizen si Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III makaraang lumabas ang balitang pinapaalis nito ang mga istorya na may kinalaman sa pagdadawit sa kanya sa pagkamatay ng ‘soft drink beauty’ na si Pepsi Paloma.

Kinumpirma ni Sotto ang naturang balita at sa paliwanag nito, ‘libelous’ anya ang mga naturang istorya na pilit na nagdidiin sa kanya sa naturang insidente.

Sa kanyang sulat noong Mayo 29 kay Inquirer Interactive President at Chairman Paolo Prieto, hiniling ni Sotto na alisin ang mga artikulong may titulong ‘The Rape of Pepsi Paloa,’ ‘Was Pepsi Paloma Murdered?’ at ‘Tito Sotto denies whitewashing Pepsi Paloma rape case’.

Iginiit ni Sotto na ang mga ‘unverified stories’ ay nakakaapekto sa kanyang reputasyon sa mahabang panahon at ang kanyang mga pagsisikap na linawin ang mga isyu ay natatabunan dahil sa nagkalat na ito sa social media dahil sa pagsi-share.

“These kinds of unve­rified have been negatively affecting my reputation for the longest time. My efforts to clarify my side were somewhat ineffectual by reason of the aforecited articles were shared by your readers to the social media, and those readers who knew nothing about the issue took them as the version of truth considering that those reports came from a well-trusted company like Inquirer.net,” sabi ni Sotto sa kanyang sulat.

“Please note that I am making this appeal without the intention of trampling on your freedom of speech or of the press. I am for the truth – a ‘balanced news,’ so to speak,” dagdag pa nito.

Binigyang-diin ni Sotto na ang isyu ay gimmick ni Rey dela Cruz para sa ‘soft drink beauties’ noong 1982 at hindi siya sangkot dito kasabay ng pagdiriin na hindi pa siya public official nang maganap ito.

Si Dela Cruz ay ta­lent manager ni Paloma.

Nabatid na may dalawang taon nang hinihiling ni Sotto sa Inquirer na alisin na ang mga artikulo.

“Any fake news that is being used in legitimate news organization or news website makes it look legitimate and true,” diin pa ni Sotto.

Inakusahan si Sotto ng pamimilit kay Paloma na lumagda sa ‘affidavit of desistance’, upang ibasura ang kasong rape na inihain nito laban kina Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon at Richie D’Horsey.

REAKSIYON KAY SOTTO

“Tito Sotto has the audacity to ask Inquirer to take this article own. Keep on sharing this to piss off the rapist. Pepsi Paloma will not be forgotten.” – Nathania Chua

“All this time our generation is enjoying a noon time show with hosts thrown with an alleged rape case. If it is not true, then why does Tito Sotto is very eager to bury tha case fo Pepsi Paloma, pedophilia is on point, then there goes Pauleen Luna, tragic.” — @stephenC18255

“Wow the senate president is flexing some muscles. Trying to erase the past?’ — @sylicongaako

“Doesn’t Tito Sotto know that the cardinal rule of the internet is that if you suppress us: we will shout, if you force silence upon us; we will be loud. If you tell us not to see something; we will share if, without fail,” — @iris vicencio

@jaenaHigh, Akala ni Sotto kaya niyang burahin sa kasaysayan ang mga kagaguhan niya. Kung kaya niya itong gawin kay Pepsi, papano pa kaya sa mga walang pangalan gaya natin? Ikaw, ako, tayo, si Pepsi.

SINO SI PEPSI PALOMA?

Naging headline at malaking balita noong Mayo 1985 ang pagpapakamatay ng kilalang ni Pepsi Paloma (Delia Smith sa totoong buhay).

Natagpuang naka­bigti ang 17-anyos na si Pepsi sa loob ng kanyang cabinet gamit ang isang cotton sash.

Isa sa mga controversial star si Pepsi na sumikat sa bold era ng showbiz noong dekada ‘80. Nagbida siya sa mga pelikulang ‘Virgin People’, ‘Brown Emmanuelle’, ‘Naked Island’ at ‘The Victim’.

Isang dahilan umano ng pagpapakamatay ni Pepsi ay ang naging traumatic experience nito nang diumano’y ma-gang rape siya ng ‘Eat Bulaga’ host na sina Vic Sotto at Joey de Leon. Kasama rin umano dito si Ritchie D’Horsie.

Sa naging kuwento ni Pepsi, kinidnap at drinoga raw siya ng tatlo kaya hindi siya nakalaban. Humantong sa isang publicized court battle ang kasong ito hanggang sa inurong na lang daw ni Pepsi ang kaso.

Ang paniniwala ng iba ay binayaran daw si Pepsi nang malaking halaga para maurong ang kaso laban kina Vic, Joey at Ritchie?