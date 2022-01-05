Sotto, Adelaide purnada laban

MAUUSOG muli ang laban ng Adelaide 36ers ni Kai Sotto kontra Perth Wildcats alinsunod sa Australia National Basketball League COVID–19 health and safety protocols.

Nitong Miyerkoles, inanunsiyo ng 36ers na imbis sa Enero 7 ay sa Enero 12 na ang kanilang tapatan laban sa Wildcats.

Ayon pa sa 36ers, “the health and safety of all players, coaches, clubs, staff, and fans is the number one priority when considering these matters.”

“The Hungry Jack’s NBL will continue to follow the advice of governments and health authorities and further testing will be carried out on any individuals impacted or those deemed close contacts.”

Huling drumibol ang 36ers nitong Disyembre 18 kontra sa Cairns Taipans kung saan sila natambakan 67-93.

Kasalukuyang may record na 2-3 win-loss ang koponan ng 36ers sa NBL. (Janiel Abby Toralba)