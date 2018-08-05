Una sa Balita

Sophie Albert sa ‘I-Bilib’

Street genius naman ang ipi-feature ng ‘I-Bilib’ ngayong umaga. At si Sophie Albert­ naman ang bisita nina Chris Tiu, at James & Roadfill ng Moymoy Palaboy.

Paano nga ba gumawa ng ice-cold drink turn into ice, in an ins­tant? Ano ang mangyayari sa frozen turkey when you try to cook it in boiling oil? Abangan ang sagot sa instant freeze experiment and, the frozen turkey vs. hot oil challenge!

Can you lift a glass with a balloon? Find sa ‘buhat baso’ challenge!

How do you make a soda bottle fall with a flick of your finger? Samahan sina James, Roadfill as they take the science of racing to funnier heights in the bilibabol t-shirt relay race!

