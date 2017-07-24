SONA, prangka at puno ng pag-asa

Inilarawan ni Presi­dential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella ang magiging State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Duterte nga­yon hapon sa Kongreso na ‘prangka, mapagha­mon, makatotohanan pero puno ng pag-asa’.

“The President’s State of the Nation Address will be rendered in broad strokes reviewing past achievements, stating the present situation and announcing future prospects,” ayon sa pahayag ni Abella.

Ihahayag umano ni Pangulong Duterte ang kanyang SONA sa lengguwaheng English kung saan komportable ang Pangulo.

Kung tuloy tuloy uma­nong babasahin ng Pangu­long Duterte ang ­kanyang talumpati, aabot ito ng hang­gang 50 minuto. “­Given there will be pauses for applause and off-the-cuff remarks, the speech may take about an hour and thirty minutes,” sabi ni Abella.