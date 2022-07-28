Soliman Cruz bidang-bida sa Romania

Tatlong Pinoy actor ang mga bida sa Romanian film na To The North at magku-compete ito sa Orizzonti section ng 2022 Venice Film Festival.



Ang Love You Stranger actor na si Soliman Cruz ang bida sa To The North na tungkol sa isang religious Filipino sailor na si Joel na sakay ng isang transatlantic ship na nadiskubre ang isang Romanian stowaway na si Dimitri played by German-Romanian actor Nico Becker.

Kasama sa cast ay ang mga Filipino actor na sina Bart Guingona at Noel Sto. Domingo.

Ayon sa film synopsis: “Joel, after seeing that Dumitru has a Bible with him, begins to play a dangerous game involving his crew, his faith in God, as well as an innocent man’s life.

“To The North, written and directed by Romania’s Mihai Mincan, is a co-production involving film outfits from the country and its neighboring France, Greece, Bulgaria, and Czech Republic.

“To The North” was announced Tuesday (Manila time) as one 18 entries in Venice Film Festival’s Orizzonti section, described as an ‘international competition dedicated to films that represent the latest aesthetic and expressive trends’.

Mag-compete din sa naturang film festival ang pelikula ni Lav Diaz na Kapag Wala Na Ang Along na bida si John Lloyd Cruz. (Ruel Mendoza)