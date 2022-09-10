Solenn todo gala sa Paris kahit buntis

Nag-post si Solenn Heussaff sa kanyang Instagram ng ilang pictures niya habang nasa solo trip sa Paris, France.

“Thank you Paris! Needed this solo time (dont feel guilty when you do).

“Been 8 days of decluttering/rearranging life in Manila, 16 days of 15km walks a day and 3 full meals with desert, proper catch up with friends, chilling with mum and more,” ani Solenn.

Tinodo nga ng aktres ang paglalamyerda habang nasa bakasyon ang kanyang mag-amang sina Nico Bolzico at Tili.

“Also been 1 months since I have seen the 2 loves of my life but happy they created amazing memories together and Tili got to know her Argentine side.”

After nito, handa na ang aktres na harapin ang hamon ng pagiging ina sa dalawang anak.

“Time to head back home and prepare for this new chapter with 2 bubbas!! Thank you life,” dagdag pa ni Solenn.

Deserve daw ni Solenn ang solo time dahil hindi talaga biro ang maging full time mom na halos wala nang oras para sa sarili at devoted sa kanyang family responsibilities. (Batuts Lopez)