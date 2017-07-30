SOLENN, HUMAGULGOL SA MGA SUGATANG SUNDALO SA MARAWI…

“So many people in that hospital deserved to cry, but I definitely wasn’t one of them…” -- Solenn

Naiba raw ang pananaw sa buhay ni Solenn Heussaff nang bumisita siya sa isang hospital sa Marawi City kunsaan nakilala at nakasalamuha niya ang ilang sugatang mga sundalo na ­nakipaglaban sa mga tropa ng Maute Group.

Ayon kay Solenn, ang unang pagbisita raw niya sa lugar ay hindi siya nakatulog at nag-research ito tungkol sa mental disorder na PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“Many of our heroes have to live with this condition. Even if they look “normal” on the ­outside, on the inside, they are bearing invisible, painful wounds.

“For some, therapy can help in overcoming PTSD. I am no doctor, but from personal ­experience, I find that talking does a great deal of good to the mind.

“So on July 21, I decided to visit our soldiers again, to keep them company and also because I promised that we would see each other again.”

Nagsama na si Solenn ng ilang mga kaibigan para matulungan siya sa pag-comfort sa ilang mga sundalo. Pero hindi raw napigilan ni Solenn na maiyak.

“When we arrived, it was so heartwarming to see their familiar faces again. It was also a relief to find slight improvements in their condition.

“But this didn’t keep me from literally breaking down right in front of them… and I felt so ­embarrassed by this.

“So many people in that hospital deserved to cry, but I definitely wasn’t one of them.





“While I was wiping my tears, feeling so overwhelmed by what I was seeing, one of the ­soldiers told me he just went through an eye surgery and that he had lost his eyesight completely. I was at a loss for words.

“How could life be so unfair? I can’t and don’t even want to imagine how living in darkness would be like, but this is now his reality.”

Marami pa raw nadiskubre si Solenn sa pagpunta niya ng Marawi at hinahangaan niya ang tapang ng bawat sundalo na handang itaya ang kanilang buhay para lang magkaroon ng kapayapaan sa lugar na iyon.

“I want to tell you how in just two short visits, these men have changed my life completely.

“And to think that there are many others out there whom I haven’t met yet. I can’t help but think that if only more of us had the character of these heroes, the world would be a much better place.

“If only we were less selfish, less hateful, and more grateful and more persevering. When I ­decided to meet them, I thought that I would be the one to lift up their morale. Instead, they were the ones who gave me a completely new perspective in life.”

“I strongly believe they should be acknowledged, not just because they are doing their job as soldiers, but because they are one of us.

“They are your neighbor, your ka-tropa, your brother, your father, your friend. They are hardworking people who have given so much into what they do—literally, their blood, sweat, and tears.”

Mababasa ang iba pang kuwento ni Soleen tungkol sa pagbisita niya sa Marawi sa kanyang website na Solenn.ph.