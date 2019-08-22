Solenn, Heart pinarangalang ‘Visionary’, ‘Protector’

Kabilang ang dalawang Kapuso leading ladies na sina Heart Evangelista-Escudero and ­Solenn Heussaff sa tumanggap ng parangal mula sa very first Cosmo Women of Influence noong nakaraang Martes, August 21, sa Manila House in Bonifacio Global City.

Kinilala si Heart bilang “The ­Protector” dahil sa kanyang ­advocacy sa pagprotekta sa mga animals at ­dahil na rin sa kanyang #­AdoptDontShop campaign.

Natanggap din ni Heart ang “Hyper Real Girl Award” for being a woman who show “importance of authenticity and staying true to yourself no matter what!”

Si Solenn naman ay binigyan ng re­cognition for being “The Visionary” dahil sa paglabas nito through her artworks “the beauty and struggles of Filipinos”.

Heto ang acceptance speech ni ­Solenn:

“I want to thank Cosmo­politan for recognizing the ­stories I tell through my art this is the first award I get for my art ­actually so I’m very thankful.”

Ang iba pang recipients ng first Cosmo Women of ­Influence ay sina Alyssa ­Valdez, Kevin Balot, Mich Dulce, Bianca­ Gonzalez, Angel­ Locsin­, and Miss International­ 2016 Kylie­ ­Verzosa.

(Ruel ­Men­­doza)