SOGIE bill dili himoung urgent ni Duterte – Sotto

Nagtuo si Senate President Vicente Sotto III nga ang anti-discrimination bill ang sesertipikahan isip urgent ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ug dili ang Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Gender Expression (SOGIE) Equality Bill.

“Alert: I am told the President is not certifying the SOGIE bill,” pamahayag ni Sotto sa iyang viber message sa mga reporters kagahapon.

“He is willing to certify an anti-discrimination bill sans LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) issues. A general anti-discrimination bill like the Davao ordinance,” dugang niini.

Gihimo ni Sotto ang pamahayag human gibutyag ni Duterte niadtong Martes nga iyang sertipikahan isip urgent ang SOGIE bill.

Apan nagtuo ni Sotto, sa panahun nga sertipikahan isip urgent ang SOGIE bill nga gihingusgan ni Senadora Risa Hontiveros, dili gihapon kini makalusot sa Senado.

“The SOGIE bill as is will not make it even if the President certifies the Hontiveros version. Remember separation of powers?” matud ni Sotto.

“It does not mean the bill will pass. Did we pass the Death Penalty bill certified urgent last Congress? Did we pass Train 2 certified as urgent? You all know the answers,”dugang pa niini. (jess campos)