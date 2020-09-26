Sofia Pablo tsugi sa GMA serye

Sa mga nagtatanong kung bakit hindi na kasama si Sofia Pablo sa Prima Donnas ngayong nagbalik na sila sa ere? Heto ang sagot…

“It is with a heavy heart that GMA Entertainment Group announces that Sofia Pablo will no longer be part of the upcoming fresh episodes of the Afternoon Prime drama series Prima Donnas.

“This is in strict compliance to the guidelines of the Department of Labor and Employment on the engagement or participation of a child below 15 years of age during the implementation of community quarantine.

“Meanwhile, preparations for the program’s resumption of taping continue with the production strictly following the safety protocols and guidelines mandated by the government.”

Oh, tama naman na huwag munang pagtrabahuhin ang mga bata. (Dondon Sermino)