Social distancing hirap ipatupad minsan – Galvez

Aminado si pandemic response chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. na may mga pagkakataong nahihirapan ang awtoridad na panatilihin ang physical distancing sa matataong lugar.

“Secretary Año is very specific that for [the] crowd that we will be having and also some activities, we are only allowed to have 10 to 20 participants in an open space,” ani Galvez sa ABS-CBN News Channel, Lunes.

“But I believe, in some instances in evacuation areas and some programs, we cannot really dictate the situation because, sometimes, the people tend to conglomerate and to really crowd themselves in a space,” aniya pa.

Ayon kay Galvez, sa mga ganoong pagkakataon ay inaabisuhan na lang nila ang mga tao at mga lokal na opisyal na sundin ang social distancing.

“As I have told you, I’ve been going around and sometimes, I saw that in other areas, they are not following minimum health standards. That’s why, when we talk with local government units, we give them some sort of an advice that we have to observe, that people have to observe the minimum health standards,” aniya pa.

Nilabas ni Galvez ang pahayag matapos sabihin ni Interior Secretary Eduardo Año na magkakaroon ng fact-finding investigation hinggil sa paglabag sa quarantine protocol sa mga dinaluhang pagtitipon nina Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque at Senador Emmanuel Pacquiao. (SDC)