Sobrang-kayod ni Pacquiao papabor kay Matthysse

BABALA ni Joel Diaz, huwag magpapahuli ng suntok kay Lucas Matthysse si Manny Pacquiao. Kapag nangyari iyun, tapos ang laban!

“If he (Manny Pacquiao) can stay away from Lucas Matthysse’s power he’ll be fine. But if he runs into his power he’s gonna get hurt,” deklara ni Diaz, head trainer ng 35-anyos na WBA world welterweight champion mula Argentina.

Tingin pa ng trainer, 50-50 sa ngayon ang laban ng eight-division champ na tinaguriang ‘The Pacman’ at ng alaga niyang alyas ‘La Maquina’.

Pero dahil mas pokus sa ensayo si Matthysse kumpara sa fighting senator, magiging bentahe nila ito.

“Now this is a 50/50 fight…stylistically and because of the time being. I mean, look, Pacquiao’s almost 40 years old, Lucas is almost what, 35…I call both of these fighters old in their career…They’re not the explosive, fast, young fighters anymore. So I just think it’s a 50/50 fight for both of em, but I just think right now Lucas Matthysse is more focused because he’s only focused on boxing,” saad pa ni Diaz sa ­report ng badlefthook.com.

“If I’m not mistaken Manny Pacquiao has other distractions in his career.”