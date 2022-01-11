Smith, Kidman, Garfield wagi sa Golden Globes

Bagamat may boycott sa 2022 Golden Globe Awards ng Hollywood Foreign Press Association ng mga TV networks at big celebrities, natuloy pa rin ang pamimigay nila ng awards na naging isang private event na lang sa The Beverly Hilton noong nakaraang January 9.

Bukod sa surge ng COVID-19 cases sa US, nag-back out ang maraming advertisers sa Golden Globes kaya wala silang funding para magkaroon ng live awards nights.

Nevertheless, hindi naging hadlang ang boycott at COVID-19 sa pag-recognize nila sa best films and television sa nagdaang taon.

Here are the winners:

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: West Side Story

Best Motion Picture — Drama: The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language: Drive My Car

Best Screenplay: Belfast

Best Original Song – “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Best Motion Picture – Animated: Encanto

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama: Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama: Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Director — Motion Picture: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Original Score: Dune

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama: Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama: Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Underground Railroad

Best Television Series Drama: Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy: Hacks. (Ruel Mendoza)