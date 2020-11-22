SMC tutulungan mga biktima ng Skyway accident

Humingi ng tawad ang pinuno ng San Miguel Corporation (SMC) sa isang namatay at apat pang sugatan matapos malaglag ang steel girder ng Skyway extension project sa Muntinlupa kahapon.

Nangako rin si SMC president at chief operating officer Ramon Ang na kahit ang project contractor EEI Corporation ang umaasikaso sa konstruksiyon ay tutulungan ng SMC, bilang project proponent, ang mga biktima ng pangyayari.

“Even with a contractor handling construction, ultimately, we are responsible for the welfare of those who were affected. I would like to personally apologize to the victims and their families, as well as to our larger community in Muntinlupa,” sabi ni Ang.

“This terrible and tragic accident has affected me in ways I can’t even begin to express. I have not stopped thinking about the people who were affected, the four that were injured and most especially, the person who perished, and his family. There are no words that can ease the grief of losing a loved one.”

“To the family, I can only offer my sincerest and deepest condolences, and my personal assurance that your family will be taken care of. To those who were injured, please be assured we will provide all the means necessary for you to recover and restart,” saad niya pa.

Nagdulot ng mabigat na traffic ang aksidente sa tinatayong Skyway sa bandang East Service Road sa Barangay Cupang.

Ayon sa paunang imbestigasyon ng pulis Muntinlupa, hindi kinaya ng crane ang steel girder kaya bumagsak ito habang kinakabit. Nalaglag ang girder sa anim na sasakyan. (SDC)