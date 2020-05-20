SMC sinalang sa PCR test mga empleyado

Sinimulan na ng San Miguel Corporation ang COVID-19 testing para sa kanilang mga emplyado bilang kanilang paghahanda sa pagbabalik trabaho at upang matiyak ang kanilang kaligtasan at kalusugan.

Tuloy-tuloy ang swabbing sa mga key facilities ng kumpanya habang nasa 60% kumpleto na ang pagsasagawa sa mga testing laboratories.

Dagdag pa rito, maghihigpit rin ang SMC sa kanilang mga empleyado – mula sa physical distancing, pagsusuot ng protective equipment, madalas na paghuhugas ng kamay, temperature checks at iba – para sa kaligtasan at maiwasan ang pagkalat ng nasabing sakit.

“We are prioritizing, first, our security and other maintenance staff, as they are the ones who take care of our workplace. After them, we test our colleagues whose duties require them to report to the office,” saad ni SMC president at COO Ramon S. Ang. “Initially we are looking at only 20% of our head office population to report for work. Majority will still continue to work-from home,” he added.

Ayon kay Ang, sisimulan narin ang pagte-test sa kanilang iba pang mga pasilidad partikular na ang kanilang food manufacturing plants sa Cavite.

“We will also test close to 8,000 manufacturing and operations and management front line staff. We are also lining up testing at our Visayas facilities simultaneously,” dagdag nito.

Ibinahagi rin ni Ang na sa oras na magamit na ang kanilang PCR testing laboratory, mas marami pang empleyado ang kanilang maitetest.

Punto nito, “We are doing this in phases. The success with which we can quickly test a large percentage of our employee population over the next few weeks will be a key consideration in the timelines of our overall return-to-work plan. Currently, we are working with partner laboratories to process the tests, but once our lab is up, we expect to be able to process more tests quickly so we don’t burden the system and we can take care of our employees,”

“Being able to test to identify who has the virus quickly, isolate them from the rest of the employee population and to monitor the workforce for indicative symptoms will allow us to emerge from this crisis strong.” giit pa ni Ang.

Muli naman idiniin ni Ang ang commitment ng SMC upang makatulong sa gobyerno, mga medical front liners, local government units at kapos na komunidad ngayong may krisis.

Matatandaang nangako ang SMC na susuportahan nito ang 17 Metro Manila LGUs upang mapalawak ang COVID-19 testing sa mga syudad.

Nakapag-handog na ang SMC ng swab booths at PCR testing kits na may katumbas na 34,000 tests sa mga lugar sa NCR at magdadagdag pa ng tatlong sets ng Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing machines at RNA machines sa mga government hospitals. (JAT)