SMC, DA nagbukas ng mga Kadiwa center

Pinalawig pa ng San Miguel Corporation (SMC) at Department of Agriculture ang `Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita’ rolling farmers’ store sa mga Petron gas station sa Matro Manila upang matulungan ang mga magsasaka na makabangon dulot ng COVID pandemic.

Ayon kay SMC president at chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang , ang pakikipag-alyansa nila sa DA sa pamamagitan ng Kadiwa store at pagbili ng produktong gulay at pagkain ng mga magsasaka ay upang matulungan ang mga ito na makabawi sa malaking pagkalugi dulot ng enhanced community quarantine.

“We‘ve heard some reports of farmers who had difficulty shipping their produce or worse, were left with no choice but to let their produce rot or spoil, or were forced to sell at below market prices,” sabi ni SMC president Ramon S. Ang. “Farmers are the backbone of our food supply chain and are essential to our food security, that is why from the very start, we tried to think of programs to help them even more,” dagdag pa nito.

Ang bagong mga Kadiwa stores ay makikita sa Petron gas station sa Bel-Aire Gil Puyat Cor. Makati Ave; EDSA – Sierra Madre; Dasmarinas, EDSA; Katipunan Ave. (La Vista), QC; Shaw Blvd corner Wack Wack; C5-Diego Silang, Taguig; EDSA corner Main Ave. Cubao; 188 E. Rodriguez Jr. QC; Marcos Highway, Pasig; Connecticut, San Juan; Ninoy Aquino Ave. Sucat, Paranaque; Doña Soledad Ave. Better Living, Paranaque; and Dr. A Santos Ave., Sucat Rd., Paranaque.