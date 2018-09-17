Small-scale mining sa Codillera gipahunong sa DENR

Gipahunong ni Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu ang tanan nga operasyon sa small-scale mining sa rehiyon sa Cordillera.

Mao kini ang gibutyag niya atol sa media briefing karong Lunes, Setyembre 17, sa Benguet kauban si Malacañang Spokesperson Harry Roque.

“In view of this current situation, I officially order cease and desist of all small illegal mining operations in the whole of the Cordillera Administrative Region,” matud ni Cimatu.

Subay kini sa nahitabong landslide sa usa ka kanhi minahan sa Barangay Ucab, Itogon, Benguet nga mipatay sa kapin 50 ka tawo.

“We ask them to cooperate, to stop all small-scale mining operations here,”dugang pa ni Cimatu.