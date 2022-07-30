SM Supermalls opens SM Government Service Express in select malls nationwide

Need to access government services at your convenience? SM Supermalls has got your back! It doesn’t matter where you are in the Philippines, because there will always be an SM Government Service Express near you.

SM Supermalls has the highest number of locations in the country to give you most if not all, the offsite government services you need. From Luzon all the way to Mindanao, SM Supermalls has made sure you can get all your government documents at an SM Government Service Express nearby.

You don’t just go to an SM Mall to shop anymore. Now you can accomplish errands such as government ID applications and so much more in the most convenient place possible.

With an SM Government Service Express within your reach, you can now renew your driver’s license in Land Transportation Offices (LTO), get your passport renewed at Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) sites, register safely and easily for a National ID, and tick off your adulting must-haves checklist such as SSS, PhilHealth, and PAG-IBIG!

As your reliable companion in your important tasks, SM is your #KaSMa in efficiently fulfilling your responsibilities and achieving your goals. Through the SM Government Service Express, preparing for your new career milestone, securing the future of your loved ones, getting ready for your first driving experience and planning your upcoming trip out of the country are now made safer and more convenient.

“We have the most number of locations in the Philippines to provide our communities access to quality services that the SM Government Service Express can offer. At SM, #YoureAlwaysWelcomeHere so we want our SM malls to not only be a place where you can relax, shop and dine. We will be your trusted #KaSMa in every endeavor you have, making it easier, safer, and more convenient for you,” SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan said.

Head on to your favorite SM malls to check out the government services available at the SM Government Service Express. To know the full list of branches and services, go to http://gosm.link/GovtServicesFB or scan the QR codes at an SM Government Service Express near you.