SM Supermalls makes vaccination fun and safe for kids 5 to 11 with #KidsVaxxAtSM!

The day most parents and guardians have long been waiting for is here! Kids five to 11 can now get their Covid-19 immunization, and SM Supermalls is pulling out all the stops to make it a pleasant, fun, and safe experience for them!

In cooperation with the Department of Health (DOH), the Inter-Agency Task Force and National Task Force Against COVID, National Vaccination Operation Center (NVOC), and the local government units, SM Supermalls is among the first vaccination sites and the only mall site to administer COVID-19 vaccines to kids of the said age range. The phased approach of Resbakuna Kids kicks off in the NCR, Region III, and Region IV-A today, February 7.

“We are excited to join the government’s endeavor to vaccinate kids aged five to 11 which starts today at the SM North EDSA Skydome. We will also have vaccination sites at 11 select SM malls like The Podium, North EDSA, Mall of Asia Music Hall, SM Aura Taguig, Olongapo, Sucat, Las Piñas, Grand Central, Lemery, Dasmarinas and Mindpro. Our kids are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and we believe it is the right time to give them the necessary protection against it, which is why we are doing a grand launch for pediatric vaccination at SM Megamall on February 8, in partnership with the National Government, Mandaluyong LGU, Government agencies and our friends from the private sector, ” SM Supermalls President, Steven Tan said.

In December 2021, only Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was given an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the 5 to 11 age range. The government targets to vaccinate at least 60% of the total projected population of over 15M kids aged five to 11 within one month.

“We want to make vaccination a fun and safe experience for our SuperKids so we partnered with our mall tenants to create that atmosphere for them. We’ve installing kid-friendly waiting areas where they can stay before and after getting vaccinated. We have mascots, balloons, and magic shows to entertain and make them feel comfortable. They can vax, shop, and dine and take advantage of special offers at SM Supermalls,” added SM Supermalls SVP for Operations, Bien Mateo.

Parents and guardians can pre-register their children in their respective LGUs for Resbakuna Kids. They would also need to bring valid ID cards or documents with photos of their children instead of a birth certificate. Consent forms, assent forms, and health declaration forms will also be made available on site.

For children with health risks, the guardian/parents are encouraged to secure clearance from their kids’ doctors first before getting them vaccinated.

“We want to encourage parents and guardians to get COVID-19 immunization for their kids here at SM. This is our best option to ensure their safety and protection once they go outside the safe confines of our homes, either to go to school or to go back to the activities we enjoyed as families like malling. We are looking forward to opening more pediatric vaccination sites for our SuperKids in the coming months,” Steven Tan closed.

To date, SM has successfully administered 8.5M jabs, on record as the most number of Filipinos vaccinated by a single company in the private sector, under its multi-mall vaccination program. With its long-standing commitment to ensuring the health and safety of the public, SM continues to provide not just a #SafeMalling experience to shoppers, but also a convenient, accessible, and FUN venue where their communities can get vaccinated.

Now who’s excited for the kids to get vaccinated? We know we are! For more information and up-to-date news on #KidsVaxxatSM vaccination schedules at the SM malls in your LGU, follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms. This is a developing story.