SM Supermalls launches #DadsDayWithSM Nationwide TikTok Dance Challenge

In partnership with the trendy short-video platform TikTok, SM Supermalls levels up the “home date” fun this Father’s Day as it invites kids and dads to show their AweSM moves and take on the #DadsDayWithSM Nationwide TikTok Dance Challenge!

SM Little Stars 2013 Boy Grand Winner turned internationally-acclaimed dance wonder Nhikzy Calma will officially launch SM’s fun family dance challenge on June 13 through a special dance video together with his SuperDad Nikki.

The challenge has two super easy steps:

1. Together with your SuperDad, record a TikTok video dancing to your favorite song.

2. Post it on TikTok with the hashtags #DadsDayWithSM and #HappyFathersDay. Make sure your account is set to public and tag @smsupermalls.

Promo duration is June 13 to 21 and the top 3 most viewed videos will get a special prize from SM Supermalls! So join now!

#DadsDayWithSM Nationwide TikTok Dance Challenge is part of SM and TikTok’s ongoing #SMDaresYou Challenge campaign that invites TikTok users to showcase their talents and creativity by uploading their own 15-60 second videos on the platform. The videos will range from a variety of topics such as viral online trends, quick tutorials, and fun challenges.