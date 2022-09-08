SM Prime expands sustainable investments portfolio

(08 September 2022, Pasay City Philippines) SM Prime Holdings, Inc., one of Southeast Asia’s leading integrated property developers, celebrates National Green Building Day. This celebration is part of the Philippine government’s efforts to promote a greener construction sector.

SM Prime has been supporting this effort with the LEED certification of some of its newest properties. LEED or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is a global certification program for buildings. The U.S. Green Building Council administers and awards this certification, which has become a global benchmark in green design and construction.

LEED works as a merit system: the more points a building earns, the higher its rating. Acquiring the maximum LEED points surely requires additional work and spending, but its benefits far outweigh the efforts and costs in the long run.

Sustainable lifestyle cities and green buildings

SM Prime is at the forefront of building innovative and sustainable mall developments, office buildings, residences, and integrated lifestyle cities throughout the Philippines. Among these include SM Aura Premiere Mall, the first LEED-certified mall in the Philippines conferred in 2014, and the LEED gold-certified Conrad Hotel which opened to the public in 2016.

Through SM Prime’s Commercial Properties Group, SM Offices also develops master planned leasable spaces in strategic locations in key cities in the country that benefit its tenant-partners, promote employee well-being, and support both traditional and business processing companies.

Over the years, SM Offices has redefined how office spaces should be designed and constructed. Its E-com buildings in the vibrant SM Mall of Asia Complex (MOA Complex) are all PEZA-accredited buildings, which feature green open spaces and communal plazas that contribute to the inspiring working environments of its tenant-partners.

Among the MOA Complex’s LEED-certified buildings are the ThreeE-Com Center and FourE-Com Center. ThreeE-Com Center is the first LEED Gold-certified office building in the SM MOA Complex.

SM Offices’ newest commercial building, the 50-storey SM Mega Tower, recently achieved LEED Gold certification for adopting measures that reduce its negative impact to the environment and promote resource management efficiency in its innovative mega structure. Apart from being the gateway to the thriving Ortigas Central Business District, the Mega Tower is a model for future Grade A premium office developments.

LEED certification is achieved by adhering to several strict criteria that are essential in keeping businesses running while minimizing the impact on our environment. The integration of these holistic strategies begins with the building’s construction, by using low volatile organic compound (VOC) adhesives and paint, along with material recyclable concrete, among others. Equipment and facilities include the availability of N+1 redundancy generators to ensure business operation continuity in the event of power outages, while the allocation of parking spaces reserved for low-emission vehicles and installation of shower rooms and bike racks in SM Offices buildings encourage a lower carbon footprint lifestyle from its employees.

In terms of energy consumption, SM Offices ensure that its buildings utilize structurally incorporated approaches such as double-glazed windows to reduce heat conduction, carefully planned space designs allow ample natural light to permeate, and water recycling facilities that reuse tons of cubic meters of water for restrooms, irrigation, and grounds maintenance that mitigate the effects to the environment. The use of energy-efficient LED lighting and water-saving fixtures and aerators also contribute to the over-all efficient resource management practices of its building operations.

Delivering healthier work-life spaces

SM Offices sets a high bar for a flourishing office market that is becoming more discerning of the type of ESG-sensitive spaces that are being brought to market. Conforming to strict standards, such as a superior LEED certification, validates SM Prime’s commitment of introducing office buildings that are efficient, cost-effective, and enhanced to deliver healthier working spaces for its occupants and the environment.

SM Offices’ E-com buildings promote healthier living by providing unique outdoor environments via an expansive green podium courtyard in its office developments. These “sky gardens” serve multiple purposes, whether as collaborative spaces or an open space for tenants and employees to take in nature to be reinvigorated.

“At the heart of SM Prime’s commitments to our various stakeholders is our approach to building sustainable cities with world-class amenities and innovative commercial spaces that inspire millions of Filipinos,” said Alexis Ortiga, VP for SM Commercial Properties Group.

SM Prime also bolstered its investments in renewable energy to realize its goal of increasing its renewable energy portfolio to more than 50%. This is in support of the Department of the Energy’s program of moving up the renewable energy supply component of the country to 35% by year 2030. Through this program, SM Prime properties, including malls, leisure homes, offices, hotels, and other establishments will be powered by renewable energy. These strategic moves are SM Prime’s conscious efforts and proactive role in pushing for a more sustainable future for more Filipinos.

Designed by Miami-based architectural firm Arquetictonica, ThreeE-com Center is the first building in the MOA Complex to secure LEED Gold certification.

The latest LEED Gold pre-certified office building in the MOA Complex, FourE-com Center is defined by its three prism-like structures with locally-inspired green terraces.