SM Foundation set to welcome over 300 new SM scholars

SM Foundation (SMFI), the corporate social good arm of the SM group, is set to award scholarship grants to more than 300 college freshmen for SY 2022-2023 this coming August 27 at 1:45-5:00 PM. The said event will be broadcasted live via SMFI’s Facebook page: @SMFoundationInc

Of the more than 300 new SM scholars, 40% are from the National Capital Region and 60% are from the provinces across the country. This makes the total current number of SM college scholars to more than 1,300.

Under the flagship program of SM Foundation, scholars enjoy full tuition and miscellaneous fees subsidy. They also receive monthly stipend and are exposed to various enrichment activities and job opportunities at SM malls during their semestral or Christmas breaks. After graduating, they also have a chance to land their dream jobs in companies within SM.

The program covers the following field of studies: Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer, and Electronics), Education (Elementary and Secondary); Accountancy, and Financial Management, among others.

SMFI, through its Scholarship program, provides deserving and qualified students with access to college education and technical-vocational studies since 1993. To date, SMFI has produced more than 8,000 scholar-graduates.