Slaughter miss ng Ginebra – Cone

IBANG direksiyon na ang nais tahakin ni former Ginebra big man Greg Slaughter matapos pumirma sa BeoBasket agency ni Misko Raznatovic.

Si Raznatovic ang humahawak sa mga NBA career nina Nikola Jokic ng Denver Nuggets, Dario Saric ng Phoenix Suns at Boban Marjanovic ng Dallas Mavericks.

Pero kung si Ginebra head coach Tim Cone ang tatanungin, aminado itong kailangan ng koponan ang gaya ni Slaughter.

“When he comes back, when the league starts up, I mean literally we will start having games, I think there’s a good chance, he wants to continue his livelihood, if he does, we need him,” sabi ni Cone sa ‘Clutchpoint Podcast’ ni veteran sports reporter Rey Joble.

