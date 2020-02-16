Sison kay Digong: Lusawin ang iba pang kasunduan sa Amerika

DUDA si Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison kung ibabasura rin ni Pangulong Rod­rigo Duterte ang iba pang military agreement sa Estados Unidos matapos ipadala ang termination notice sa Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA).

Sa kanyang pinost sa Facebook nitong Linggo, sinabi ni Sison na mahirap o kaya’y imposibleng lusawin din ni Duterte ang Mutual Defense Treaty, Mutual Logistics and Support Agreement, at ang Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

Dahil sa pagbasura sa VFA, hindi na pahihintulutan ang pagsasanay ng mga Amerikanong sundalo sa bansa. Ang VFA termination ay magkakabisa makalipas ang 180 araw mula nang ipadala sa US ang notice.

“It would be laudable if Duterte would scrap all the military agreements with the U.S. For him to do so and counter any coup threat from pro-U.S.

military officers, he would need to invoke national sovereignty and at the same time complement this with highly patriotic and prog­ressive social, economic and political reforms to get solid support from the people as in Cuba, Vietnam, and Venezuela,” giit pa ng lider ng kilusang komunista.

Binanggit pa ni Sison na kung lulusawin ni Duterte ang iba pang kasunduan sa Amerika, tinitiyak nitong magkakaroon ng “lasting peace with the revolutionary movement” ang Pangulo. (Prince Golez)