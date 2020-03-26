Sipag ni Kobe hindi kwentong barbero

WALA pa si Tom Bialaszewski sa Lakers, naririnig at nababasa na niya ang mga kuwento tungkol sa sipag ni Kobe Bryant.

Maaga raw ito dumarating sa gym, wala pa ang teammates ay naroon na siya at nagsisimula nang mag-workout.

Akala ni Bialaszewski ay kuwentong-barbero lang ang mga ‘yun para papogiin ang alamat ni Kobe.

Pagdating ni Bialaszewski sa Lakers bilang video coordinator, nagulat pa rin siya nang malaman na totoo pala ang mga kuwento.

“That was the biggest shock for me when I got there. I thought about the 6 am workouts and all this kind of stuff that you read about from afar, were media stuff put out there to build up his auraand what not,” pahayag ni Bialaszewski sa The Woj Pod ni Adrian Wojnarowski. “But it wasn’t the case. He expected everyone to work as hard as he did.”

Bad trip raw si Kobe sa mga tao – players – na hindi seryoso sa ginagawa. Kung ano ang dedikasyon at sipag na ibinubuhos ni Bryant, inaasahan niyang ganun din dapat ang mga nakapalibot sa kanya.

“I think if you were prepared and even if he didn’t like what you had to say, or agree with it, he respected that you put the time in,” dagdag ni Bialaszewski. “I think it was the people who didn’t put the time in whom he didn’t have respect for. Because he works his tail off.”

Head coach na ngayon si Bialaszewski sa Italian League. (VE)