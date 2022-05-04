Sinungaling! Aguirre rumesbak sa ex-BuCor chief

Binuweltahan ni dating Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II si dating Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officer-in-charge Rafael Marcos Ragos, kung saan tinawag pa niya itong “downright lie,” ang alegasyon na pinuwersa siyang magsinungaling sa pagtestigo laban kay Senator Leila De Lima.

“Mr. Rafael Ragos is downright lying!

Contrary to his claim, I was never involved in coercing him to make to statements involving Senator Leila De Lima in the drug trade in the Bilibid prisons,” ani Aguirre sa isang pahayag sa media.

Kinuwestyon din ni Aguirre ang timing ng akusasyon ni Ragos.

“He presented those statements to me as his voluntary act. Further, I find the timing of his retraction suspect in view of its closeness to the May 9, 2022 elections,” dagdag nito.

Inilabas ni Ragos, ang pahayag kasunod ng pagbabaligtad o recantation ni Kerwin Espinosa laban kay De Lima.

“I was genuinely surprised at the statement of Mr. Rafael Ragos that I coerced him to execute affidavits involving Senator Leila de Lima in the drug trade in the Bilibid prisons.

It is farthest from the truth, I was never involved in any efforts to coerce him,” sinabi ni Aguirre.

Ibinunyag pa ni Aguirre may mga naging hirit si Ragos sa kanya. (Kiko Cueto)