Sinovac 6 buwan lang bisa! Mga naturukang health worker bigyan ng booster

Iginiit ng infectious disease expert at miyembro ng vaccine expert panel na pag-isipan na ang pagbibigay ng COVID-19 booster doses sa mga health worker dahil sila ang nasa panganib na mahawaan ng COVID-19.

Ayon kay Dr. Rontgene Solante, lumalabas sa data na talagang humuhupa ang immunity matapos ang anim na buwan sa Sinovac vaccine na karamihan natanggap ng mga health worker.

“With two or three hospitals I’m in, there is really a not so high but moderate numbers of healthcare workers who are already getting sick because of this infection,” ayon kay Solante.

Nilinaw naman ni Solante na ang fully vaccinated na health workers ay nagkaroon lamang ng mild symptoms.

“But if you are a healthcare worker and you have mild symptoms, you will undergo 14-day isolation and that in itself can really affect the performance and the way we deliver healthcare in our hospitals,” ani Solante. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

