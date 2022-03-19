Sinitang istorya may basehan! TNT/Abante pinalagan fact-checker

Pinalagan ng pamunuan ng TNT/Abante ang walang pakundangangang pagbaklas ng isang umano’y fact-checker sa istorya ng una sa Facebook page nito noong Marso 15 na may pamagat na “Suportado ni Joma! Robredo ‘di na maitatago pagkakomunista – Badoy” dahil sa umano’y maling impormasyon.

Iginiit ng TNT/Abante na hindi imbento at kathang-isip lang sumulat ang nasabing istorya kung kaya’t walang basehan at kabastusan ang ginawang pagtanggal dito sa internet ng nagpapakilalang fact-checker.

Itinanggi ng TNT/Abante ang alegasyon ng nasabing umano’y fact-checker na pinulot lang nito ang istorya mula sa text blast.

Nanindigan ang TNT/Abante na ang istorya tungkol sa pagsuporta ni Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria Sison tungkol kay Vice President Leni Robredo ay batay sa pahayag ni Presidential Communications Undersecretary at National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesperson Lorraine Marie Badoy.

“The mere fact that no less than the founder of the this terrorist organization, Joma Sison tweeted his official endorsement of her is proof positive that this marriage made in the bowels of hell has been consummated,” ayon pa kay Badoy sa isang pahayag.

“But Leni is far more winnable and will be able to fight best together with the people against the certain electoral fraud and terrorism that Duterte will do to make his chosen successor win,” ani pa ni Sison sa kanyang tweet.

Samantala, umaasa ang TNT/Abante na ikokonsidera ng pamunuan ng Facebook ang kanilang apela na ibalik sa internet ang nasabing istorya.