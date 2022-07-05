Singer 3 beses nagpa-abort

Sa isang personal essay for Vogue, pinaalam ng singer na si Halsey ang pinagdaanan niyang tatlong abortion bago siya nagkaroon ng anak last year.

Ang tatlong abortion ng singer ay dahil sa tatlong miscarriages. Inamin niya ito dahil sa pag-overturn ng Supreme Court sa Roe v. Wade sa Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case na pinagbabawal na sa ilang US states ang abortion.

Ayon sa essay ni Halsey: “I miscarried three times before my 24th birthday. It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy. One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention… I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life.

“I have never felt more strongly about it. My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.”

Advocate si Halsey ng abortion, reproductive rights, and bodily integrity. Naniniwala siya na may free choice ang bawa’t kababaihan sa kung ano ang gusto nitong gawin sa kanyang katawan. (Ruel Mendoza)