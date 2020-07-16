Simmons may bagong sandata

GUGULATIN ni Ben Simmons ang marami sa pagbabalik ng aksiyon sa NBA 2019-2020 season.

May dagdag armas ang point guard ng Philadelphia 76ers – ang jup shop.

Kilalang hindi mahilig kumana sa labas, babaguhin na ni Simmons ang estilo at sisimulang maging threat sa jump shot.

“You’ve just gotta work with different things,” sabi ni Ben kahapon matapos ang isang practice session bilang paghahanda sa NBA restart simula Hulyo 30 sa Disney World sa Florida.

“You’ve gotta try different things out, see if they work. We’re not at a stage where we can be comfortable yet. I’m still trying to figure it out myself … what feels comfortable, what’s right for this team and how we’re gonna win.” (Ferdz Delos Santos)