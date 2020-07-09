Simbahan sa mga GCQ area papayagan na sa 10% capacity

Simula July 10, maaari nang magbukas ang mga simbahan sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng general community quarantine (GCQ).

Pero ayon sa Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, hanggang 10 porsiyento lang ng seating capacity ng simbahan ang papayagan.

Katulad halimbawa ng Quiapo Church na 200 katao lang ang papayagan sa loob ng simbahan.

“We only used to allow 10 people inside the church. Now we will be able to accommodate around 200 parishioners. There will be someone seated in every pew. The faithful are happy with this development,” pahayag ni Quiapo Church rector Msgr. Hernando Coronel sa Manila Archdiocese post.