Sikat na lolo sa YouTube channel pumanaw na

Nagluksa ang mga netizen sa pagpanaw ng grandpa mula sa kilalang Grandpa’s Kitchen YouTube channel.

Nakilala si grandpa Narayana Reddy dahil sa pagluluto nito para mapakain ang mahihirap na mga bata.

Nag-trending ang RIP Grandpa dahil sa kanyang pagyao nitong Oktubre

