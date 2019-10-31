Sikat na lolo sa YouTube channel pumanaw na

Sikat na lolo sa YouTube channel pumanaw naBy IS
Nagluksa ang mga netizen sa pagpanaw ng grandpa mula sa kilalang Grandpa’s Kitchen YouTube channel.
Nakilala si grandpa Narayana Reddy dahil sa pagluluto nito para mapakain ang mahihirap na mga bata.
Nag-trending ang RIP Grandpa dahil sa kanyang pagyao nitong Oktubre
Just found out that grandpa from Grandpa’s Kitchen YouTube channel has passed on. This man is a real hero, cooking to feed the less fortunate kids. Loved his videos.
I hope whatever he started is carried on by someone else. RIP grandpa Narayana Reddy, the world has lost a hero. pic.twitter.com/aYepGxBmRf
— Meeran Siva (@MeeransGTR) October 30, 2019
He was amazing and literally put a smile on everyone’s face. RIP Grandpa ):🙏🏽 https://t.co/VHktnGqFUq
— Abhi Yamani (@abhi_yamani) October 31, 2019
RIP Grandpa. I had enjoyed your cooking and moved by your charitable nature. #RIPGrandpaKitchen
— M (@TheMinDynasty) October 31, 2019