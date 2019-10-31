Sikat na lolo sa YouTube channel pumanaw na

Nagluksa ang mga netizen sa pagpanaw ng grandpa mula sa kilalang Grandpa’s Kitchen YouTube channel.

Nakilala si grandpa Narayana Reddy dahil sa pagluluto nito para mapakain ang mahihirap na mga bata.

Nag-trending ang RIP Grandpa dahil sa kanyang pagyao nitong Oktubre

Just found out that grandpa from Grandpa’s Kitchen YouTube channel has passed on. This man is a real hero, cooking to feed the less fortunate kids. Loved his videos.

I hope whatever he started is carried on by someone else. RIP grandpa Narayana Reddy, the world has lost a hero. pic.twitter.com/aYepGxBmRf

— Meeran Siva (@MeeransGTR) October 30, 2019