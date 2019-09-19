Sigaw ng konsyumer: ‘Meralcoal’ out!

Hiniling ng Power for People (P4P) sa mga kompanyang pag-aari ng Meralco na tigilan na ang pagpupumilit nilang magtayo ng mga ‘coal’ na magsusuplay ng e­nerhiya sa bansa dahil bukod sa hindi ‘affordable’ ay labis pa itong nakakasama sa kalusugan ng mga konsyumer.

Ayon kay P4P Coalition Convenor Gerry Arances, nais ng mga konsyumer ang malinis, abot-kayang halaga, renewable energy, at hindi ang klase ng enerhiya na ipinagpipilitan ng Meralco at ng kanilang mga sister generation company (GenCo) sa kanilang mga bill.

“We urge Meralco Chairman Manny Pangilinan and the rest of Meralco’s Board of Directors to get with the program and realize that time is running out for coal. From the steadily declining cost of renewable energy to the pronouncement of the Pre­sident (Rod­rigo Duterte) urging the reduction of coal reliance, the space to get new coal plants online is getting smaller and smal­ler,” giit ni Arances.

Binatikos din ng koalisyon ang Atimonan One Energy, ang energy company na pag-aari ng Meralco, na lumitaw bilang solong bidder para sa 20-year power supply contract sa 1,200MW greenfield capacity o suplay mula sa bagong mga power plant.