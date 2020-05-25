Show ni Lee Min-ho nilait: Ai-Ai niresbakan ng mga K-drama fan

Hindi nga nagustuhan ni Ai-Ai delas Alas ang pinanonood niyang K-drama.

“The King… Kung hindi lang si Lee Min Ho ang bida nito ‘di ako magtyatyagang bigyan to ng chance, pero sorry hindi kagandahan itong palabas na to para sa aking panlasa…masyado akong disappointed… “Hindi mo maintindihan ang flow ng Korean novela na to… Science fiction? Action? Love story? Ano ba talaga panalo lang to para sa kanila sa dami ng intrusion… fastfood chain, coffee, energy drink, lipstick, makeup lahat na ata ng klase pero sana mas inisip nila yung ganda ng story bago yung kita… pero nabasa ko sa Google magaling ang scriptwriter nito,” sabi ni Ai-Ai na ang tinutukoy na scriptwriter ay si

Kim Eun-sook.

“Sya ang sumulat ang tanong ANYARE??? Talagang hindi ako maka- relate, hindi ako makakapit sa story… na-compare ko sya tuloy sa Itaewon Class simple pero aabangan mo eto 5 chances na nabigay ko para ayoko na talaga… magtataka ako bakit sya number 2 sa trending .. hayz ang lungkot. sorry idol kita magaling ka pa din actor pero yung flow ng story waley talaga .. @actorleeminho.”

https://www.instagram.com/actorleeminho/

At siyempre, hindi pinalampas ng mga love na love ang mga K-drama ang pahayag na ito ni Ai-Ai. Kaya hayun at nag-number one trending sa Twitter si Ai-Ai.

Tweet ni @AnteMo22: “Seriously Ms. AiAi Delas Alas? Just because you don’t understand the drama hindi na maganda? Coming from an Actress who knows how a Drama works? First of all, TKEM plays a multiple timeline…”

Hirit naman ni @jiyeoniuzxt: “I’m so pissed. Honestly, I dropped a lot of dramas too. But I never criticize the whole drama by its first few episodes. I just simply say “di ko bet”. Because we have different preferences. But when I want to criticize a drama. I watched it until the last ep. #aiai aiai.”

At sabi naman ni @megdj24: “Hindi porket hindi mo naintindihan yung palabas eh panget na. Ms. Aiai Delas Alas, this isn’t a typical, predictable drama like yours. Charot. I know #TheKingEternalMonarch has flaws but this is one of the best stories that I’ve ever seen. At talagang tinag mo pa si LMH.”

Well… (Dondon Sermino)