WALANG BOLAHAN

Dra. Margarita Holmes

Dear Dra Holmes:

I met a European guy online (I’m Filipina) through a professional site. He reached out to me, introduced himself and said he wanted to get to know me. We have known each other for more than a month now. At first, I was just answe-ring his questions (if I had a family, what my hobbies were, etc.) I was sort of going with the flow.

When we moved our conversations to a free messaging service, he cancelled his profile on the professional site (not sure of the reason why he did that). He’s divorced with three young children, while I am single without children.

Normally, I wouldn’t give a chance to a divorced man, even more so to someone who’s already a father because I thought it would be complicated. H­owever, as our conversations continued, I realized I enjoyed talking to him, and I really liked his honesty.

He is also very romantic. I realized that I am already falling in love with him, something that surprised my friends, since I am the type of woman who does not fall in love ea-sily. We have been chatting regularly but then lately I realized that it was mostly me who initiated the conversations, but he always replies almost immediately whenever I message him, and he is always very sweet.

He sends me at-the-moment pictures of himself while at work or at home, but I only sent him a picture of myself once (aside from my profile pictures that he already had).

I am wondering if the reason why he no longer initiates our conversations is because he is already confident that I will always be the one to initiate, or has he already lost his interest in me?

Right now, I am refraining myself from messaging him any further because I want to make sure that he mis-ses me too.

My question: should I continue on not messaging him first, or should I go ahead and continue being sweet to him even if he no longer initiates? Thanks,

Susan

DRA. HOLMES’ ANS WER WILL BE IN FRIDAY’S COLUMN

Si Dra H­olmes ay nagsusulat sa Abante tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Biyernes. Sulatan siya sa Facebook ni Dr Margarita Holmes http://www.facebook.com/dr-margieholmes