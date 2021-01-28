Shaw suportado si Sotto sa Gilas

IPINARATING ni Ignite coach Brian Shaw ang kanyang suporta sa desisyon ni Pinoy cager Kai Sotto na maglaro para sa Gilas Pilipinas sa darating na FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Bagama’t hindi makakasama sa Ignite sa debut ng koponan sa G League, inilahad ni Shaw ang kanyang suporta para sa 7-foot-3 big man.

“One of the things we told them before these guys entered the program was that we’re not going to hold anybody back. We committed to our players who wanted to represent their country in that fashion,” saad ni Shaw sa isang media availability nitong Miyerkoles (Huwebes/ Manila time).

“That was a decision that Kai and his team wanted. They thought it’s important for him so we supported him in going to be part of that,” dugtong pa nito.

Kamakailan, idiniin ni Sotto ang kanyang commitment para makasama ang National squad sa third window ng FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Inanunsyo naman nitong nagdaang araw ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas na kanselado ang pagho-host ng bansa sa torneo na gaganapin sana sa Clark, Pampanga dahil sa travel ban.

“We just wish him the best. We worked with him up until the point that he left. Hopefully, he’ll be able to go there and perform well,” seybpa ni Shaw.

Magsisimula ang aksyon sa G League sa darating na Pebrero 10 na may 18 teams, kabilang ang Ignite, na maglalaban-laban sa ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex sa Walt Disney World Resort, Florida. (JAToralba)