Shaw bilib kay Green

Sports
By Abante News Online
KAHIT hindi nasungkit ang kampeonato sa NBA G League, papuri parin si Ignite coach Brian Shaw kay ace guard Jalen Green.

Naligwak sina Green, may lahing Pilipino, at ang Ignite sa playoffs kontra Raptors 905 sa iskor na 102-127 nitong Martes.

“The guys that I’ve been around — the Paul Georges, the Kobe Bryants, guys like that who were also the targets of the other team’s best defensive players and their scouting report, they figured out a way to get it done,” saad ni Shaw.

“I’m seeing that same kind of thing out of him, figuring it out when you’re the target of the defense and their scouting report.” (Janiel Abby Toralba)

