SHARP BETTER SOLUTIONS FOR A BETTER LIFE 2

With the continuous evolution of technology and the significant role it plays in the everyday lives of people, Sharp Philippines Corporation (SPC) continues to introduce products that aim to incorporate ease and convenience into the Filipino household.

SPC’s products are categorized into four sections, or what they refer to as Solutions – that seek to address the needs of consumers. These are: Entertainment Solution, Clean & Comfort Solution, Health & Beauty Solution and Business Solution.

Products highlighted last November 28, 2019 at The Madison Events Place complement those that were launched earlier in July. Though SHARP’s global direction is to bring in the latest products with 8K and AIoT technology, the company also devotes its resources in coming up with items packed with technologies that enables efficiency, provides comfort and promotes good health.

The audience was treated to a visual display as well as live demonstrations conducted by their corresponding Product Specialists, showcasing the features and capability of the items.

Entertainment Solution

Having introduced the AQUOS 8K LED TV for the Filipino market last July, SHARP now presents its Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) series of Full HD and 4K HDR Android Televisions. Eligible Android TVs are Google Assistant ready, enabling users to interact with their devices and perform tasks such as playing music/videos, searching for the latest news among others, all hands-free. The new line of Android TVs comes with features such as Comfort Mode, a special AV Mode that reduces 50% of blue light. It also has an Advanced Bluetooth version, which allows users to connect the television to their external Bluetooth speakers.

Have your own personal cinematic sound system with the AQUOS Sound Partner AN-SX7A. It is compatible with a wide variety of devices and is extremely portable; resting comfortably on ones shoulders. The Acoustic Vibration System provides powerful sound and heavy bass, ensuring an immersive audio-visual experience that is perfect for when you are playing video games or enjoying the latest shows on Netflix.

Clean & Comfort Solution

Personal hygiene is an important aspect in a Filipino’s life. Apart from ensuring the cleanliness of our own being, we want this to be reflected in our homes as well; a place considered as a sanctuary for individuals and families alike.

SPC has your well-being in mind; that is why they develop products that help achieve and maintain a fresh, comfortable environment. These are: Washing Machines, Ractive Air Vacuum Cleaner, Mite Catcher, Air-conditioner with AIoT J-Tech Inverter Technology and Air Purifier/Cleaner equipped with SHARP’s original Plasmacluster Ion Technology.

The application or use of these products are not only limited to homes, as they can also be utilized in venues such as offices, schools, hospitals and other establishments with high population densities; sure to benefit its occupants.

Health & Beauty Solution

We try to keep ourselves healthy through proper exercise and appropriate diet. This also reflects on the food that we consume and how it is cooked. With SHARP’s Healsio Hotcook, healthy cooking is made possible as the natural moisture and original flavor from ingredients together with its nutritional values are retained, compared to conventional cooking. Dishes are hassle-free; with automatic control and various cooking programs depending on your menu, just place all the necessary ingredients and wait until it is finished. Voila! Your meal is now ready to be served.

Looking good is also tantamount to feeling good. When we exert even the littlest effort in fixing ourselves up, be it reporting to work every day or attending an event, we feel much more confident in facing the world. Beauty appliances for women, such as the Hair Dryer, Hair Iron and Curling Ion with Plasmacluster feature lessens dirt and prevents hair damage. The Scalp Massager on the other hand, reduces dry scalp and keeps our hair healthy.

Business Solution

Understanding the needs of businesses, SHARP also has dedicated products that cater to the corporate sector through their dynamic displays that project clear and beautiful images for application as digital signages or for business meetings via the internet.

SHARP has also acquired and further developed the Dynabook Laptop, designed for business professionals and workplace environments. Combining their technologies (displays, sensors etc.) with that of Toshiba, they seek to produce market-leading computers and other devices. The Dynabook features a thin design with long-lasting battery and is rated with MIL-STD-810G for utmost durability.

Committed to quality and innovation, SHARP will continue to develop products that will bring Better Solutions for a Better Life to consumers.