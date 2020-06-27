Abante Online
Sharon pumanig kay VP Leni

Entertainment
By ariel tolentino
Sunud-sunod ang posting ni Sharon Cuneta ng mga larawan ni VP Leni Robredo, kalakip ang mensahe nito na may kaugnayan sa pinagdadaanan niya at ng kanyang pamilya.

“Merong rape kasi merong rapist. Hindi merong rape kasi may magandang babae. – VP Leni Robredo”.

Komento ni Sharon: “For all the victims of rape and abuse whom Frankie has been supporting. All of you of any gender. Your past does not determine your future. Each of you, fight and succeed by living a good decent life.

“Sa lahat ng inang tulad ko. Ilalaan ang buhay para sa anak. Malakas through this COVID19 crisis, through hunger and strife, through physical, mental, and emotional abuse. Hinding-hindi patatalo kailanman,” sabi pa ni Sharon. (Rey Pumaloy)

