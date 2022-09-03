Sharon mega emote sa b-day ni Miel

Ganap na dalaga na ang bunsong anak na babae ng Megastar na si Sharon Cuneta na si Miel Pangilinan. Si Miel na kamakailan lang, months before her debut ay ginulat ang karamihan by officially admitting na she’s a member of LGBTQ+IA community.

Isang mahabang caption ang pinost ni Sharon sa Instagram bilang birthday message niya sa anak. Sabi nga niya, si Miel raw ang kamukha niya talaga, ka-boses at very proud daw siya rito.

At very proud din daw siya rito sa tapang na ipinakita nito to show her real self.

Sey ni Sharon, “Happy 18th Birthday to my youngest baby girl, my third princess, Mariel Daniella Sophia. Miel, you look like me, even sound like me, are like me and so unlike me in very many different ways!

“I am proud of the woman you have become and of the courage you have managed to gather and display to the world. Of course, I will always miss the little girl whose world was her Mama and was always dikit to her, but as long as I know that you love me, all’s alright in my world, no matter what bad things life has and continues to throw my way every so often.

“I love you with all my heart, and through my heart (yet again!) breaks at you now being a adult, leaving me with no more little princesses to dote on and one last (huge) prince who’s turning 13 soon!

“I am happy that you know right from wrong and life your life on your terms without hurting anyone as you do. Happy 18thm Yeyie! Mama will love you forever and ever!”

Nagpasalamat din si Sharon sa anak dahil ito raw talaga ang nagpakilala sa kanya sa mundo ng K-pop.

Aniya, “Thank you for introducing me to the world of K-Pop and therefore adding so much life to my… jaded one? And letting me be the big kid I’ve always really just been.” (Rose Garcia)