Sharon mabigat ang puso sa pag-alis ni Kakie

Paalis na patungong New York City si Frankie Pangilinan, panganay na anak nina Senator Francis Pangilinan at Sharon Cuneta. Sa NYC mag-aaral ng college si Frankie.

Bago umalis, naglabas si Shawie ng chikahan nila ni Frankie kasama ang anak na si Miel sa kanyang YouTube Channel, The Sharon Cuneta Network.

Sa kuwento ni Miel, lagi raw siyang nasa kuwarto ng Ate Frankie niya bago umalis.

“I am just sad because this is the summer we became closest and it’s the summer also that she leaves,” saad ni Miel.

Say naman ni Frankie, kapag natapos siya ng college, si Miel naman ang aalis para mag-college kaya bale walong taon silang magkakahiwalay.

“I was crying to her one night in her room because our time really sucks. Now that I am entering high school, not only thaw she will be there with me, but she’ll also be a thousand miles away, she’s advising me to have Face Time,” sabi pa ni Miel sa Ate Frankie niya.

Pahayag naman ni Kakie, excited pero nervous siya sa mangyayari sa kanya. Ang lamig sa NYC ang kinatatakutan niya.

“Air con pa lang hindi pa ako maka-settle. But I love the snow. You’ll love it for the first couple of days but after, brrrr! I’ll let you know!”

“It’s heavy in our hearts but we can’t deprive her this opportunity. We told her, you don’t have to leave. There are pretty good schools here like UP,” sabi naman ni Shawie.

Gustong kuning kurso ni Frankie ang anthropology dahil pag-aaral ito ng socio culture ng mga grupo.

“It’s quite interesting but honestly, I want anthropology because it inspires me to write,” rason ni Kakie.

Sabi ni Shawie sa bandang huli, “We’re here to raise good children. Kung ano ang ikabubuti ng pagkatao ng isang anak, ‘yun ang i-support natin. Hindi ‘yung gusto natin.”

In fairness, pigil ang luha ng mag-iina sa chikahan na ‘yon, huh!